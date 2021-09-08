Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Cap of $22.83 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.30 or 0.00106196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $22.83 million and $28,139.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00192416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.85 or 0.07193915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.87 or 0.99801587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.27 or 0.00735086 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 463,054 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.