Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $2,862,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $242,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $4,306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $76,493,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

