Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) & Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitsubishi and Olympic Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22% Olympic Steel 3.15% 17.31% 7.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi and Olympic Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Olympic Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi and Olympic Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion N/A N/A Olympic Steel $1.23 billion 0.23 -$5.59 million ($0.37) -70.35

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olympic Steel beats Mitsubishi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment invests in, develops, and trades in carbon, steel products, and performance materials for automobile and mobility, construction, and finance industries. The company's Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum resources. The company's Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, agricultural machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The company's Food Industry segment develops and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment engages in food retail, apparel, healthcare, and logistics and distribution businesses. The company's Power Solution segment generates, transmits, and retails power; supplies power generating and transmitting products and equipment; develops and sells lithium ion; develops hydrogen; and offers battery services. Its Urban Development segment engages in the urban infrastructure development, operation, and management businesses. Mitsubishi Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc. engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment comprises of processed aluminium and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar product, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment covers metal tubing, pipe, bar, valves, and fittings and fabricated pressure parts. The company was founded by Sol Siegal and Sam Sigel in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, OH.

