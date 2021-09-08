Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 85,502 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,768,000 after buying an additional 4,040,667 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

TME stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.