Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,813 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

