Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $123.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,582.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,719 shares of company stock valued at $21,710,963. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

