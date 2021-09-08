Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $35,104,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 232,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,340 shares of company stock worth $43,442,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

