Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 449,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

