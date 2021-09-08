Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,616 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.