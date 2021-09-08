Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,636 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

