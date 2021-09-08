Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,800 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 48.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

