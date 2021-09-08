Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 715 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 466.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 102.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $382.41 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $389.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.10 and its 200 day moving average is $334.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.