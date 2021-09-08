Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,003,902 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,003,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Surgalign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRGA. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

In other Surgalign news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.