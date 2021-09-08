Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PG&E by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,072,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,760,000 after acquiring an additional 348,673 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 61.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PG&E by 66.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 707,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 282,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in PG&E by 85.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

