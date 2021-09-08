Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,239,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after purchasing an additional 534,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

