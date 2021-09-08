Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $30,289,140. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.