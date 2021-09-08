Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

