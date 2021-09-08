Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

