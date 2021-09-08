Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

RE opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.74 and its 200 day moving average is $256.27. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

