Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

