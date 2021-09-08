Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 78.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $737,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

