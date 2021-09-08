Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

