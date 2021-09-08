Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

