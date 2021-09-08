Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,574 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after buying an additional 1,706,489 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $52,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

