Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

