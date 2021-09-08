Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

