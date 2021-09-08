Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

