Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,053 shares of company stock worth $48,252,886 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.