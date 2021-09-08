Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Black Knight by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Black Knight by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

