Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Down 0.7%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

About Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

