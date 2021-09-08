MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider James Thomson Purchases 23 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson acquired 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £193.66 ($253.02).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 832 ($10.87) on Wednesday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £485.11 million and a PE ratio of 46.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 835.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 842.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

