MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $345,749.84

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $345,749.84 and $38.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

