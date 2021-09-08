ModiHost (AIM) Market Cap Reaches $163,777.93

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $163,777.93 and approximately $31,159.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00168474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00721558 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

