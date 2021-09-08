Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.07. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.