MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.51 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $98.96 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.65 or 0.07570447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.37 or 0.01433179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00393781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00127234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.84 or 0.00583389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.02 or 0.00575156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00334613 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

