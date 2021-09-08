monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 3.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $397.00 and last traded at $394.00. Approximately 6,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 228,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,686,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,709,817,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

