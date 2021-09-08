MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0065 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $4,330.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00129333 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,300,068 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

