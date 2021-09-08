MONK (MONK) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $591,502.46 and approximately $2,488.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00022465 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008552 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.