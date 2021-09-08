Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 49.9% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars.

