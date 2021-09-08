Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $12.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.29 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

MRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

MRCC opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $232.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

