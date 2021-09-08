Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 8%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

GLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.