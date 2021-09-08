Moody’s Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of MCO opened at $381.77 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

