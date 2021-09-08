MoonSwap Trading 21.9% Lower This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $102,646.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00388409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

