More Coin Price Hits $0.0706 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $141,216.44 and approximately $3,876.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00167537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00718910 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

