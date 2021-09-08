Morgan Stanley Acquires 109,129 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 341.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

