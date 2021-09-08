Morgan Stanley Acquires 90,982 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 1,154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Exagen worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Exagen by 15,314.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth $426,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

