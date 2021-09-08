Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 772.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 829.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

ELP stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.