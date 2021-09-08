Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

