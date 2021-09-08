Morgan Stanley Buys 10,346 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of uniQure worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.