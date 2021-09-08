Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Vanguard worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVD opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $479.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

